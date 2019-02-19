हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ABB

ABB wins Rs 270 crore train technologies order for Indian Railways

ABB’s traction solution is based on the latest technology to bring more reliable trains to passengers.

ABB wins Rs 270 crore train technologies order for Indian Railways

ABB has won its largest traction equipment order in India, worth more than Rs 270 crore to supply state-of-the-art converters for electric locomotives from Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW), in Varanasi. The converters are custom designed for Indian Railways and will be manufactured at one of ABB’s largest factories for locomotive applications in Nelamangala, near Bengaluru, in Southern India.

ABB’s traction solution is based on the latest technology to bring more reliable trains to passengers, while increasing sustainable transport use by moving from diesel trains to electric. This helps rail operators to achieve significant operational improvements.

“We are delighted to be contributing to the electrification of India’s rail network with ABB’s locally manufactured solutions,” said ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer. “By adopting advanced technologies, India is achieving rapid improvements in growth and productivity and shaping its economy for the era of digitalization.”

“We are privileged to work with DLW and Indian Railways on the electrification of the domestic rail network in India – the fourth largest rail network in the world,” said Sanjeev Sharma, Managing Director, ABB India. “This order will help to improve rail efficiency, so that passengers travelling in India will reach their destination on time and in comfort.”

Today, ABB traction equipment successfully drives more than 250 electric locomotives operated by Indian Railways for both passenger and freight services. In India, more than 20 percent of three-phase electric locomotives are equipped with traction converters from ABB. Last year, the Indian government approved plans to fully electrify the Indian Railways by 2022.

ABB, ABB traction equipment order, Electric locomotives, Diesel Locomotive Works, Indian Railways
