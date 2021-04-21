Air India flights to and from UK cancelled till April 30, updates on rescheduling, refunds soon

New Delhi: Air India on Wednesday informed that flights operating to and from the United Kingdom scheduled between April 24 and April 30 has been cancelled due to the fresh restrictions imposed by the UK due to the second wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The national carrier added that further updates regarding rescheduling, refunds and waivers will be informed shortly.

"Passengers who were to travel between India and the UK, may kindly note that in view of recent restrictions announced by the UK, flights from/to UK stand cancelled from 24th to 30th April '21. Further updates regarding rescheduling, refunds and waivers will be informed shortly. Post uplift of restrictions, flights schedule from Delhi and Mumbai to the UK are being planned. Information regarding this will also be updated on our Website and Social Media Channels," Air India has tweeted.

#FlyAI : Passengers who were to travel between India and UK, may kindly note that in view of recent restrictions announced by UK, flts from/to UK stand cancelled from 24th to 30th April '21. Further updates regarding rescheduling, refunds & waivers will be informed shortly.(2/2) — Air India (@airindiain) April 21, 2021

Due to restrictions implemented by UK authorities, following flights scheduled between April 24th to 30th stands cancelled.

AI131/AI130

Mumbai-London-Mumbai

AI161/AI162

Delhi-London-Delhi

AI131/AI178

Mumbai-London- Bengaluru

AI177/AI130 Bengaluru-London- Mumbai

#FlyAI : Due to restrictions implemented by UK authorities, following flts scheduled between 24th to 30th April'21 stands cancelled. AI131/AI130

Mumbai-London-Mumbai AI161/AI162

Delhi-London-Delhi AI131/AI178

Mumbai-London- Bengaluru AI177/AI130 Bengaluru-London- Mumbai — Air India (@airindiain) April 21, 2021

India is currently witnessing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic reported over 2.73 lakh fresh infections in the last 24 hours - the highest since the pandemic broke out last year. According to the Health Ministry, there are currently 19,29,329 active cases in the country.