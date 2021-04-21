हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Air India

Air India flights to and from UK cancelled till April 30, updates on rescheduling, refunds soon

India is currently witnessing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic reported over 2.73 lakh fresh infections in the last 24 hours - the highest since the pandemic broke out last year. According to the Health Ministry, there are currently 19,29,329 active cases in the country.

New Delhi: Air India on Wednesday informed that flights operating to and from the United Kingdom scheduled between April 24 and April 30 has been cancelled due to the fresh restrictions imposed by the UK due to the second wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The national carrier added that further updates regarding rescheduling, refunds and waivers will be informed shortly.

"Passengers who were to travel between India and the UK, may kindly note that in view of recent restrictions announced by the UK, flights from/to UK stand cancelled from 24th to 30th April '21. Further updates regarding rescheduling, refunds and waivers will be informed shortly. Post uplift of restrictions, flights schedule from Delhi and Mumbai to the UK are being planned. Information regarding this will also be updated on our Website and Social Media Channels," Air India has tweeted.

Due to restrictions implemented by UK authorities, following flights scheduled between April 24th to 30th stands cancelled. 

AI131/AI130

Mumbai-London-Mumbai

AI161/AI162

Delhi-London-Delhi

AI131/AI178

Mumbai-London- Bengaluru

AI177/AI130 Bengaluru-London- Mumbai

