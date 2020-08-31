Air India has been an asset, but government should not operate airlines, airports, says Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Sunday (August 30) that Air India has been an asset but added that it is not government's responsibility to run airports and airlines. Puri expressed hope that the privatization process of Air India would get complete within 2020.

"Air India has been an asset and has a very good record, very trained professional people. But, the government should not be running airports and airlines, our government rules should be applied to commercial entities," Puri said at a meeting held via video conferencing on Sunday.

"It is important that as a growing concern, one that is attractive to potential bidders we should privatize it. I am hopeful that we will complete its privatization process this year," he added.

Earlier in August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre had extended the deadline for expression of interest for proposed strategic disinvestment of Air India till October 30. The Centre decided to extend the deadline by two months keeping in mind the prevailing situation due to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. Earlier, the last date for expression of interest, as per the seventh corrigendum issued on June 25, 2020, was fiexed till 5 pm on August 31. While issuing the EoI in January, the last date for bids was kept at March 17, which was later extended to April 30. The Centre later extended the deadline till June 30, and again till August 31.

The date for intimation to qualified interested bidders (QIB) has been extended till November 20, the DIPAM said in the corrigendum posted on its website.

efending the Centre's move to privatize airpirts, Union Minister Puri said that during the erstwhile Congress rule they had "privatised the Delhi, Mumbai airports."