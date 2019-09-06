close

Air India

Air India launching Namaskar Sewa at Delhi airport, offer business-class style services to passengers

New Delhi: Air India is soon going to launch 'Namaskar Sewa' allowing passengers from all categories to avail business-class style services.

The meet and greet service will be launched keeping in mind senior citizen, passengers travelling with children or those passengers who are carrying heavy luggage along with them.

Passengers can take the services of a dedicated assistant under the Namaskar Sewa facility. The assistant will receive the customers at airport entry gate and take them through all the formalities till the passengers board the aircraft.

After receiving the passenger at the airport entry gate, the dedicated assistant would facilitate all the boarding requirements of the passengers that includes priority check-in, similar to that in business or first class.

Namaskar Sewa would be offered to the passengers at a very nominal fee.  As per Air India officials, if you book a dedicated assistant via Namaskar Sewa, you will have to pay Rs 750 for domestic flight and Rs 1500 for international flight. Passengers can book a maximum of only three assistants at a time for the Namaskar Sewa services

The Namaskar Sewa will initially be launched on a pilot basis at the Delhi's Indira Gandhi airport on September 22 and it will gradually be rolled out to other cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

