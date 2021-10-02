Air India’s gift for senior citizens: Get a 50% discount on flight tickets, check last date and other details

New Delhi: Air India has introduced a special offer wherein the State-run airline carrier is offering up to a 50% discount on flight tickets for senior citizens. As part of the offer, senior citizens get a flat 50% discount on the basic fare on all Air India flights. The discount is applicable on most routes on which Air India flies its commercial planes.

For availing of the discount offer run by Air India, senior citizens planning to book a flight ticket need to buy it at least three days in advance. The discount scheme is valid for all Indians who are aged 60 or above.

Moreover, the senior citizen discount is applicable only on economy class tickets. So, if you’re a senior citizen or if you’re planning to take your parents or grandparents on a vacation, then this could be the right time.

Moreover, the senior citizen discount is applicable only on economy class tickets. So, if you're a senior citizen or if you're planning to take your parents or grandparents on a vacation, then this could be the right time.

However, you should take note of a few important things before booking the discounted tickets for senior citizens. For instance, you need to ensure that the senior citizen passenger travelling by Air India should have a valid photo identity card with a date of birth clearly printed on it.

The ID proof is mandatory for the bookings of all such flights. In case, the passenger fails to produce a valid ID proof then the carrier will charge full fare for such plane tickets.

Air India had started the discounted scheme for senior citizens in December 2020. The company is now planning to run the carriers till December 2021. Also, if a senior citizen is travelling with a child, the airline will charge the full fare for the child’s ticket. You can know more about the rules here: http://www.airindia.in/senior-citizen-concession.html