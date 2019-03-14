Air India to suspend Delhi-Madrid, Delhi-Birmingham flights from March 16

Air India on Wednesday issued a statement announcing that its flights on Delhi-Madrid and Delhi-Birmingham routes will be suspended from March 16 till further notice. The airline cited "operational reasons" behind the move.

Air India's expenditure on flights to Europe and the US have significantly increased after Pakistan has kept its airspace closed since February 26 due to the Balakot air strike by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The airline took to Twitter to make the announcement. Air India has also asked the passengers of the flights to claim a full refund.

"Due to operational reasons, the following Air India flights are suspended with effect from March 16, 2019, till further notice."

The airline then said that AI135 Delhi-Madrid flight, AI136 Madrid-Delhi flight, AI113 Delhi-Birmingham flight and AI114 Birmingham-Delhi flight would be suspended.

The airline said that AI117 Delhi-Amritsar-Birmingham flight and AI118 Birmingham-Amritsar-Delhi flight would also be suspended too.

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our valued passengers and request passengers to collect full refund," the airline added.