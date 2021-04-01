Airtel, Jio, Vi's exclusive offers at a low price, check these plans here

New Delhi: In a bid to retain their number of customers, Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Jio are offering different recharge plans, thereby, extending the benefit of streaming, more data, calling facility, and free SMSes. Those users who want to recharge with 2GB daily data every month, can take advantage of these plans, as their validity is 28 days.

Some of these recharge plans are also offering subscriptions of apps along with streaming benefits. Here are some plans offered by Airtel, VI, and Jio.

Airtel 298 plan:

This Airtel prepaid plan comes with an unlimited calling facility, daily 2G data with 100 SMSes in one day along with a validity period of 28 days. As additional benefits, this plan also includes Airtel Extreme subscription and free music access with Wynk music besides Fastag and Rs 150 cashback.

Vi's Rs 299 Prepaid Plan:

Vodafone Idea has come out with this double data prepaid plan, which comes with weekend rollover data benefits. This 28-day plan offers the benefit of 2+2 or 4GB daily data facility as well as weekend rollover data for 28 days. The users can collect data in a week and use it on weekends, which can come in handy for streaming.

This plan provides daily 4GB data for 28 days with unlimited talk time.

Along with Vi Movies and TV access, users can also get a discount of Rs 75 if they order food from Zomato, besides getting an Assured Bonus Cash of Rs 125 for playing their favorite games.

Jio's Rs 249 prepaid plan:

The Jio prepaid plan comes with a validity period of 28 days and customers can get 2GB of data for daily use, thereby it provides a total data of 56GB. Under this plan, users also get the benefit of unlimited calling on any network. This plan provides 100 free SMSes in a day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

If users are looking for a good plan to recharge below Rs 300, then they can opt for these plans offered by Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi).

