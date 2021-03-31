Bad news for Airtel users, THIS plan below Rs 100 discontinued

New Delhi: In what would come as an upsetting news for subscribers of telecom operator Bharti Airtel, the company has discontinued its Rs 99 prepaid plan.

Airtel's Rs 99 prepaid plan was available only in select circles. It was initially available only in MP, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Rajasthan and UP East; following which the pre-paid plan was later extended to Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha. Hence, after the closure of the Rs 99 plan, Airtel prepaid users can only use Rs 19 unlimited plan, Rs 129 plan as the entry-level recharge plan.

What were the benefits of Airtel Rs 99 prepaid plan?

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan of Rs 99 used to come with a validity of 18 days. It provided 1GB of data in total, 100 SMS per day and unlimited local / national calls on all networks. The plan also offered its users free facility of Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music and Zee5 Premium.

What are the benefits of Airtel Rs 129 prepaid plan?

Airtel prepaid recharge plan of Rs 129 has a validity of 24 days. This plan offers 1GB of data, 300 SMS per day and unlimited calling on all networks. Users are also allowed free access to Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music and Zee5 Premium.

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 854 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020, mainly on account of high revenue customers and increase in subscriber base in India. The company had registered a loss of Rs 1,035.3 crore in the same period a year ago.