Airtel

Airtel offering free data and unlimited calls in THESE plans

Airtel has come up with attractive offers which are very pocket-friendly also. These plans offer unlimited calling, free data, and other facilities. 

Airtel's Rs 401 Plan

Customers can avail a total of 30GB of data in a Rs 401 plan and it comes with a validity of 28 days. Only Disney + Hotstar VIP facilities are available in this plan.

Airtel’s Rs 299 Plan

Airtel's Rs 299 Plan is offering 1.5GB of data per day to customers and it comes with a validity of 28 days. Airtel customers are being provided 100 SMS every day along with unlimited calling under this recharge pack. 

Airtel’s Rs 398 Plan

Airtel's Rs 398 plan offers 3GB data and it comes with a validity of 28 days. Besides that, an unlimited calling facility is also being provided in this plan with 100 free SMS every day. 

