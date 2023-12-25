All About Hukumchand Saga: How MP Government Resolved This?

New Delhi: After 32 years, for the laborers of Hukumchand Mill in Indore, who have been seeking their pending dues for an extended period, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to bring a considerable Christmas gift. Addressing the issue of outstanding payments to workers, the Prime Minister will conduct a digital program on Monday and distribute a sum of Rs 224 crore to the laborers at Hukumchand Mill in Indore.

An official statement indicates that the program, titled 'For the Welfare of Laborers, Dedicated to Laborers,' will take place through a video conference and will be held at Kankeshwari Maidan in Indore.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to hand over checks totaling approximately Rs. 224 crore to settle the pending dues of the workers.

The initiative comes after a prolonged struggle by employees who have been demanding their rightful payments. The distribution of the outstanding amount is anticipated to benefit at least 4,800 workers.

The Hukumchand Mill workers have been grappling with the aftermath of the mill's closure in 1992 and subsequent liquidation. Their fight for dues has involved legal battles and negotiations with various stakeholders, including the Madhya Pradesh government.

This settlement, endorsed by the government, labour unions, and workers, has paved the way for the state to take possession of the mill land and convert it into a residential and commercial space. The agreement, submitted to the High Court on December 20, represents a collaborative effort to bring closure to the protracted issue.

The digital program is a symbolic gesture aimed at addressing the concerns and demands of the workers, signifying a positive step towards resolving long-standing issues in the industrial landscape. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who recently assumed office, is also expected to be present at the event, marking his first visit to Indore since taking on the role.

During the program, 175 differently-abled individuals will also be presented with retrofitted scooters, adding an element of social responsibility to the Christmas Day event.