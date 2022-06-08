Alok Kumar Choudhary takes charge as SBI Managing Director

New Delhi/Mumbai: The State Bank of India has announced that it has appointed Alok Kumar Choudhary as the new Managing Director (MD) of bank. The country’s largest lender said that Choudhary's tenure will be with effect from June 7, 2022. He was previously Deputy Managing Director (Finance) at the bank. As the new MD, he will be handling Retail Business & Operations, SBI said.

Choudhary has been associated with SBI for three and a half decades. He started his career with SBI in 1987 as a Probationary Officer. Prior to becoming the DMD (Finance), he has worked as DMD (HR) & Corporate Development Officer at SBI.

He also had a stint as the Chief General Manager (CGM) of the SBI's Delhi Circle for three years. His past roles and profiles at SBI include GM, Network I, Ahmedabad, DGM, B&O, Delhi, as well as DGM & CDO, North-East Circle.

SBI has the largest network of 22,266 branches and 65,030 ATMs / ADWMs in India with 68,016 BC outlets.