Amazon India to lay off around 1000 of its employees in coming days: Report

New Delhi: Amazon India is planning to lay off over 1000 employees that accounts for 1% of the entire staff in the coming weeks, according to the media reports. It comes after Amazon global announced a day earlier to fire around 18000 employees for globally.

ALSO READ | Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro & Redmi Note 12 Pro+ launched in India; Check prices, RAM, display, camera, processor and other key details - In PICS

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy communicated about the lay off and said they weren’t done with the annual planning process as earlier mentioned. He said, “I expected there would be more role reductions in early 2023.”

"We typically wait to communicate about these outcomes until we can speak with the people who are directly impacted. However, because one of our teammates leaked this information externally, we decided it was better to share this news earlier so you can hear the details directly from me," said Jassy.

ALSO READ | AI robot to defend a human in court for first time in history next month

"We intend on communicating with impacted employees (or where applicable in Europe, with employee representative bodies) starting on January 18," he added.

Amazon has joined the big tech giants in recent times to lay off their substantial proportion of employees ahead of expected recession in 2023. Last year, Meta had laid off its 13000 employees globally as part of business restructuring and cost cutting.

Chip-maker Intel announced that they're planning to make significant cuts throughout the year. Google is also planning to lay off a significant number of employees in early 2023.