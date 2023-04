Assam DA Hike: Dearness Allowance For State Govt Employees Hiked By 4% To 42% Ahead Of Bihu

New Delhi: At a Cabinet meeting held on Friday evening, the Assam government decided to increase the dearness allowance (DA) for government employees by 4 percent effective from January 1, 2023. State Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said, "We have decided to increase DA from the existing 38 percent to 42 percent for all employees of central or state cadre working under the Assam government.

The pensioners will also benefit from this DA hike." (Also Read: Bank Holidays In April 2023: Banks In India Will Remain Closed For Up To 15 Days - Check Dates And City-Wise List)



The state government is infusing an additional Rs 79.57 crore per month for the enhanced dearness allowance, Mahanta said. "All employees will get the enhanced DA of three months on April 10 before the state gears up to celebrate the Bihu festival," he added. (Also Read: iPhone 15 Pro Solid-State Buttons To Work With Gloves, Cases: Report)



Moreover, the state government has also decided to set up a 1,000 MW solar power plant at an estimated project cost of Rs 4,000 crore. "This will generate 1,988 MU energy per year which will expedite the Centre`s Act East policy," Mahanta said.