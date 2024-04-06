Anand Mahindra Offers Job Opportunity To Girl Who Used Alexa To Scare Off Monkey

New Delhi: In a remarkable display of courage and quick thinking, a 13-year-old girl from the Basti district of Uttar Pradesh saved herself and her younger sister from a monkey attack using Amazon's virtual voice assistant, Alexa. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra got impressed by her bravery and offered her a job.

The girl instructed Alexa to mimic a dog's bark in an attempt to frighten off the monkey that had entered her sister's house. This strategy proved effective and allowed the girl to protect herself and her sister from harm. (Also Read: EXL Layoffs: US-Based IT Company Cuts 800 Employees In India And United States)

In response to the incident, Anand Mahindra used his official X account (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts and wrote, “The dominant question of our era is whether we will become slaves or masters of technology. The story of this young girl provides comfort that technology will always be an enabler of human ingenuity. Her quick thinking was extraordinary." (Also Read: Tata Steel India Clocks Record Production)

The video garnered various reactions by the netizens check them out:

One user commented, "Presence of mind can save us from many unpleasant incidents. Always respond not react to a situation."

Another wrote, "Good implementation of mind at right time. Brave Girl.."

A third user remarked, "We will become slaves or masters of technology, story of this young girl provides comfort that technology will always be an ENABLER of human ingenuity."

"It is a great gesture from you sir, for appreciating the young girl for using her presence of mind to overcome the situation by using technology is really tremendous. But you recognising it spontaneously and offering a job in your esteemed organization is much more appreciable.," praised the fourth individual.

The fifth user said, "Sir, You should give her Thar."