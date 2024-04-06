Advertisement
TATA STEEL INDIA

Tata Steel India Clocks Record Production

Domestic deliveries grew by 9 per cent year-on-year driven by the higher demand for steel in the country.

|Last Updated: Apr 06, 2024, 04:51 PM IST|Source: IANS
Tata Steel India Clocks Record Production File Photo

New Delhi: Tata Steel India recorded its highest annual crude steel production at 20.8 million metric tons in 2023-24, which represents a 4 per cent increase over the corresponding figure of the previous year, provisional data released by the company shows.

In the Jan-March quarter crude steel production was broadly stable and stood at around 5.38 million tonnes. Domestic deliveries grew by 9 per cent year-on-year driven by the higher demand for steel in the country. However, Tata Steel continued to face headwinds in its overseas operations. (Also Read: EXL Layoffs: US-Based IT Company Cuts 800 Employees In India And United States)

The company's production in the Netherlands was 4.8 million metric tons during 2023-24, down 24 per cent compared to the previous year, while production in the UK was 3.02 million metric tons, which was the same as the previous year, the company said. (Also Read: Oil Prices Hit 6-Month High, Sparking Inflation Worries And Economic Uncertainty)

