Anand Mahindra pays tribute to Indian farmers on Kisan Diwas 2022 with video making a farmer face with tractors - Watch

New Delhi: Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra has shared the special mesmerizing video dedicated to India’s farmers on Kisan Diwas 2022. The video appeared to show the Mahindra tractors lining up to make the face of an Indian farmer as a respect to pay homage to the feeders of India. The video started with a song dedicated to farmers and then some men drew lines with white powder. Finally, hundreds of tractors lined up in a pre-determined position to make a face.

The video has so far received over 153.9k views, 343.4k views, 10 k likes and 845 retweets.

One user commented that that was a beautiful creation and we should bring back the feeling of jai jawan jai kisan amongst the masses. He suggested to give a recognition to India’s women next year as agriculture was mostly driven by women. They were the ones who did the hard work.

Another user wrote, “Dear Respected A.Mahindra your tweeter words are http://true.Today Agriculture is most important & also agriculturist.thanks”

Another user Deeraj shared the picture of an Indian farmer going to his field early morning with the caption of Jai Kisan.

Why do we celebrate Kisan Diwas today?

Kisan Diwas or Farmers' Day is celebrated every year on Dec 23 to pay tribute to the hardworking farmers of our country. The farmer, also referred to as the son of the soil, plays a crucial role in ensuring the country's food security and economic stability. This day is particularly special for Indian farmers as it marks the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, the Messiah of farmers and the fifth Prime Minister of India.

Farmer's Day is very important because it shows the important job farmers do for our society. It is a time to teach farmers about new technologies and address problems they face, like low crop production, no access to credit or markets, and poor infrastructure. It is also a chance to thank farmers for their work and dedication.