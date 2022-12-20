Read 10 AMAZING facts about NASA’s InSight Mars rover as it sends last EMOTIONAL message from red planet
The Insight rover was launched in May 5, 2018 on Atlas V-401 vehicle. It was designed to study the Inner space of Mars.
- NASA's Mars Rover InSight is going to turn off soon.
- It sent the last signing off message, making netizens' emotional.
- Here are 10 amazing facts about NASA's InSight rover.
New Delhi: Nasa’s Mars rover Insight has been preparing to sign off from its mission after investigating the red planet for over 4 years. Now, energy level in the rover has dropped at unfunctional level. InSight sent the last message from the red planet and said that it could be the last image from its side. In the message, it further said he would be signing off from here and thanked for staying with it.
“My power’s really low, so this may be the last image I can send. Don’t worry about me though: my time here has been both productive and serene. If I can keep talking to my mission team, I will – but I’ll be signing off here soon. Thanks for staying with me,” the last message sent by NASA InSight from the red planet.
The tweet has so far received over 52.2k retweets, 17.8k quote tweets and 478.1k likes.
Netizens get emotional
When a Twitter user asked why he was crying for a robot, someone answered that it might because they were made from and carried with them hopes and dreams of humanity, our curiosity and wonder. That made them avatars of some our our best collective qualities. He was crying too & his gratitude to the humans who made those missions possible.
Here are ten interesting facts about NASA’s Insight Rover
- It landed on Mars on November 26, 2018.
- InSight means Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport.
- The lander uses cutting edge instruments to delve deep beneath the surface and seek the fingerprints of the processes that formed the terrestrial planets.
- InSight made the first-ever detection of quakes on the Red Planet.
- InSight gathered new information about Mars' three major layers – crust, mantle, and core. Scientists found that the crust beneath InSight is somewhat thinner than expected – about 15 to 25 miles (25 to 40 kilometers) thick, comprising three internal layers.
- InSight's onboard seismometer detected a magnitude 4 marsquake in 2021 that scientists later determined to be caused by a meteoroid strike. This was one of the biggest meteoroid impacts on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos.
- InSight carried the first-ever magnetometer instrument to the Martian surface, enabling it to detect magnetic signals. In its early history, Mars had electrical currents flowing inside its molten metal core as the planet cooled rapidly.
- InSight collected the most comprehensive weather data of any mission sent to the surface of Mars. Its sensors have detected thousands of passing dust devils, but the spacecraft's cameras have not yet seen any of them.
