Read 10 AMAZING facts about NASA’s InSight Mars rover as it sends last EMOTIONAL message from red planet

New Delhi: Nasa’s Mars rover Insight has been preparing to sign off from its mission after investigating the red planet for over 4 years. Now, energy level in the rover has dropped at unfunctional level. InSight sent the last message from the red planet and said that it could be the last image from its side. In the message, it further said he would be signing off from here and thanked for staying with it.

“My power’s really low, so this may be the last image I can send. Don’t worry about me though: my time here has been both productive and serene. If I can keep talking to my mission team, I will – but I’ll be signing off here soon. Thanks for staying with me,” the last message sent by NASA InSight from the red planet.

Netizens get emotional

When a Twitter user asked why he was crying for a robot, someone answered that it might because they were made from and carried with them hopes and dreams of humanity, our curiosity and wonder. That made them avatars of some our our best collective qualities. He was crying too & his gratitude to the humans who made those missions possible.

