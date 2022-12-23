Christmas: Want to get WhatsApp icon with Christmas hat? Check this Step-by-Step guide to make online celebration for upcoming festival

New Delhi: Christmas is right the corner and the festival marks the great enjoyment and celebrations across the world. People are excited to celebrate the Christmas festival this year on December 25 and the New Year 2023. They aren’t leaving any chance to show the buzz on social media platforms by posting images and videos or putting stories of christmas celebration. Now apps are offering creative ways to reflect the buzz of christmas celebration including themes and wallpapers. WhatsApp is one of them.

WhatsApp has been the most popular app in India with over 400 million active users across the country. You can change WhatsApp icon with Christmas hat to take the celebration of Christmas 2022 online.

The Android smartphone users can download and install several features that allow users to change app icons differently. Nova launcher is one of those popular launchers that you can install to change WhatsApp app icon. If you want to make your WhatsApp icon Christmas friendly, you can follow these steps:

Step 1: You have to download images of WhatsApp icons with a Christmas hat.

Step 2: Install Nova launcher from Google Play Store.

Step 3: Start the launcher.

Step 4: Tap on WhatsApp icon for a few seconds.

Step 5: Click on edit option from the menu.

Step 6: Choose the WhatsApp hat image you downloaded before.

Step 7: Tap on Save changes.

You can use the Nova launcher to customise the icon of any app installed on your smartphone.