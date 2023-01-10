Anand Mahindra praises Indian space agency ISRO after UK space mission's failure

New Delhi: Anand Mahindra has praised Indian space organisation ISRO for doing a phenomenal work in the space sector after seeing the launch failure of UK space organisation. He said the launch failure by UK space mission told him how much we should appreciate and admire the launch record of ISRO.

“I recognise that this was a very different type of orbital launch but it stills tells me how much more we should appreciate and admire the launch record of @isro,” Anand Mahindra tweeted on January 10, 2023.

He shared the BBC post which informed about the UK space mission ended in failure after “anomaly” stops rocket from reaching orbit.

According to the BBC, UK space agency was about to launch the first ever satellite that ended in a mishap because of an anomaly. The rocket ignited and appeared to be ascending, but an anomaly in the middle stage stopped the excursion all of a sudden. The satellites it was carrying could not be released and were lost.

History of ISRO

ISRO was founded in 1962. It launched the first sounding rocket named TERLS on November 21, 1863. The lead centre of satellites set up at Bangalore in 1972. Sriharikota – the launch pad of ISRO was set up in 1971. ISRO becames a government organisation with its headquarter in Bangalore on April 1, 1975.

Achievements of ISRO

The organisation launched the India’s first satellite named Aryabhata on April 19, 1975. ISRO partnered with NASA to launch SITE (Satellite Instructional Television Experiment) in 1975 which was the world’s first experiment to impart information through satellite.

ISRO successfully launched Chandryaan 1 spacecraft via PSLV-C 11 on October 22, 2008. India became the fifth country to put spacecraft around the moon. It became the first satellite to find the presence of water molecules on the lunar surface.

ISRO was the first nation to successfully put the satellite in the Mars’ orbit in the first attempt in the world. Its Mars Orbiter Mission, the India’s first interplanetary mission to planet Mars launched by PSLV-C25 on November 05, 2023.