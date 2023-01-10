Ratan Tata shares very old picture of him with younger brother Jimmy with a beautiful caption, Netizens say 'precious and priceless'

New Delhi: Former chairman of Tata Group Ratan Tata has shared a mesmerizing and heart-wrenching archive picture of him with his younger brother Jimmy on Instagram with a beautiful caption of “those were happy days. Nothing came betwee us.” It appeared in the pic Ratan Tata as a teenager with his brother Jimmy Tata on a bicycle with their dog. The pic was taken around 1945, as mentioned by Ratan Tata in the caption.

>

Netizens pour love emojis on it

The old picture of Ratan Tata with his younger brother is garnering a lot of praise and love from netizens. One netizen worte, “amazing picture, you are an inspiration sir for all of us. I wihs one day I can meet you.”

ALSO READ | Who is Jayen Mehta who takes int charge as Amul MD after RS Sodhi resignation?

Another netizen said amazing memories moved ahead with time describing in simple notation.

“Precious & priceless,” One netizen wrote in the comment section.

A hockey player named Yuvraj Walmiki called it ‘legendary’ in the comment section.

Ratan Tata was the son of Naval Tata who was adopted by Ratanji Tata, son of Jamsetji Tata, the founder of the Tata Group. Ratan Tata joined Tata in 1961 and later became the chairman of Tata Sons. After the retirement of JRD Tata as Chairman of Tata Group, he took the position until 2012 when he stepped down from the post.

It was his tenure that Tata Group acquired the luxury brands such as Jaguar, Land Rover, Tetley and Corus.

Ratan Tata is known for his generosity, philantrophy and humility. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour in India in 2008.