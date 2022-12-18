Anand Mahindra seems excited for FIFA worldcup 2022 final as he shares video of barber making face of Messi on fan's head - Watch Video

New Delhi: Entire world is awaiting excitedly for the final match of Qatar FIFA football worldcup 2022 between Argentina and France. It’s getting more riveting since Lionel Messi announced to retire from International football after the match. Legendary footballer Lionel Messi’s fans are hoping to see him wearing the crown this year by beating the last time champion France. All eyes set on the late night stars-studded and riveting match.

Anand Mahindra is also excited about the upcoming finale as he shared a video related to Lionel messi. Though it was an old video, back to 4 years, still it has important prominence at the moment. The video appeared to a barber was making the face of Messi on a boy’s head by scrapping out hair. He was keeping Messi’s face on the smartphone for inspiration.

“I believe this is from 4 years ago, at the time of the last WC. But very appropriate as we all await an iconic final tomorrow! With #Messi in the Middle of it all,” Anand Mahindra tweeted on December 17, 2022 with a video.

The video has received over 132.8k views, over 5,731 likes and 466 retweets.

I believe this is from 4 years ago, at the time of the last WC. But very appropriate as we all await an iconic final tomorrow! With #Messi in the Middle of it all. pic.twitter.com/ysOoaDTjDg — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 17, 2022

However, users reacted that the video isn’t very old. As the barber seemed in the video wearing the masks that became a norm after covid-pandemic.

One user wrote, “I don’t think people used to wear mask 4 years ago. Nevertheless, what an art. Indeed it is going to be a great final game tomorrow.”

Another user wrote, “No matter France will thrash Argentina in final.”