topStoriesenglish2626626
NewsBusinessCompanies
PM MODI US VISIT

Anand Mahindra's Selfie With NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams & Mukesh Ambani Is All You Need To See Today

Business tycoon and chairman of the Mahindra group, Anand Mahindra shared a selfie on Twitter. The tweet soon garnered netizens' attention.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 10:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Anand Mahindra's Selfie With NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams & Mukesh Ambani Is All You Need To See Today

New Delhi: Indian business leaders like Anand Mahindra and Mukesh Ambani were in Washington to attend the US State Dinner accorded to PM Narendra Modi by President Joe Biden. Mahindra followed through on his 'promise' as he gave some fascinating tidbits from the US visit. The Mahindra Group Chairman used the microblogging platform to post the selfie that he had taken in the street of Washington.

On Twitter, he shared the selfie and captioned "I suppose this was what they would call a ‘Washington moment.’  After the tech handshake meeting yesterday, Mukesh Ambani, Vrinda Kapoor & I were continuing a conversation with the Secretary of Commerce & missed the group shuttle bus to the next lunch engagement. We were trying to call an Uber when we ran into NASA astronaut Sunita Williams 
@Astro_Suni
 Time for a selfie & we also asked if we could hitch a ride on her space shuttle instead of an Uber…"

As expected, the tweet garnered netizens' attention and garnered 141.8K views till the curation of this article.

A few days back, the Mahindra Group Chairman also used the microblogging platform to post some additional photos that he had taken at the White House during a different meeting. Mahindra captured the exquisite and captivating art on display inside the stately White House in his photographs.

"Back in the White House for the 'Tech Handshake' meeting this morning." soaking up the historical ambiance of the rooms with color-coded names. JFK's presidential portrait is the most moving. Unlike the others, it was painted posthumously and was in a reflective position.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'