Anand Mahindra's Selfie With NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams & Mukesh Ambani Is All You Need To See Today

New Delhi: Indian business leaders like Anand Mahindra and Mukesh Ambani were in Washington to attend the US State Dinner accorded to PM Narendra Modi by President Joe Biden. Mahindra followed through on his 'promise' as he gave some fascinating tidbits from the US visit. The Mahindra Group Chairman used the microblogging platform to post the selfie that he had taken in the street of Washington.

On Twitter, he shared the selfie and captioned "I suppose this was what they would call a ‘Washington moment.’ After the tech handshake meeting yesterday, Mukesh Ambani, Vrinda Kapoor & I were continuing a conversation with the Secretary of Commerce & missed the group shuttle bus to the next lunch engagement. We were trying to call an Uber when we ran into NASA astronaut Sunita Williams

@Astro_Suni

Time for a selfie & we also asked if we could hitch a ride on her space shuttle instead of an Uber…"

As expected, the tweet garnered netizens' attention and garnered 141.8K views till the curation of this article.

A few days back, the Mahindra Group Chairman also used the microblogging platform to post some additional photos that he had taken at the White House during a different meeting. Mahindra captured the exquisite and captivating art on display inside the stately White House in his photographs.

"Back in the White House for the 'Tech Handshake' meeting this morning." soaking up the historical ambiance of the rooms with color-coded names. JFK's presidential portrait is the most moving. Unlike the others, it was painted posthumously and was in a reflective position.