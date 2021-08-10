Anystr.com provides efficacious planning tools for smooth running of store operations

Customers today prefer an effortless and hassle-free shopping experience. Be it online or offline, a brand’s reputation highly depends on how simple they make it for their clients to come to their store, choose from the wide variety of products they offer, and without even a glitch of a second make the payments, and head on their way back remembering only how well the brand assisted them during their purchases. As brands get busy amping up the quality of their services, the need for a partner to streamline their work constantly stays on the rise. Catering to the same, Anystr.com, a noteworthy retail management platform formulates befitting strategies for Kirana Stores to bring customers to the store and to make buying as well as selling of products a seamless process.

Visiting the Kirana Stores physically, Anystr.com believes that it helps to understand the requirements in a better format which in turn helps resolve all queries easily. Considering that this makes their services unique, Anystr.com offers assistance across various verticals ranging from providing an online platform to develop a web presence for Kirana Stores, a real-time inventory to manage the store inventory without any hassle, online billing with payment gateways, express delivery schedules, online order management to manage the orders and counter sales, and an ability to manage the traditional Khatta- Credit Management system within the application.

The brain behind the idea of this leading retail management platform is Mr. Ratul Sethi, a multifaceted entrepreneur whose exemplary leadership skill have enabled the brand to grow leaps and bounds. Over the years, the brand has been recognised for yielding effective solutions to over 800 billion retailers nationwide. With the focus to organize the Kirana Stores and revolutionize the sector, Ratul Sethi launched Anystr.com with a plan to get as many stores as possible in line and elevate their reach and sales to a new level. Being a tech-enthusiast, he has always envisioned localizing the products and looks forward to a technology-enabled future for the less savvy retailers in the country.

Talking about the need for such a retail management software in the system, the dynamic founder says, “Successful business ventures are often based on solutions that address a gap in the market. Thinking about the same, I realized that retail management is imperative in the modern context as there is stiff competition in the retail sector. Thus, it becomes essential for all the retail stores to hire Retail Managers who can apply their skills and take the businesses towards success.”

He further added, “With the testing times that the pandemic has put us through, there has been an immense fear among people for physically visiting the stores. People find it way easier to order things online due to the technological advancements and have various payment options in place. Hence, a retail management software will allow customers and retailers to stand in sync and have all such processes streamlined in one go.”

The firm plans to go PAN-India in the coming months, starting with UP, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, MP, and plans to be present in 15+ cities by the end of this year. They are on their way to onboard over a hundred shops on their platform catering to all their services. Envisaging to make it the best marketplace for people with zero commissions charged, Anystr.com helps the local Kirana Stores to build unwavering faith and trust in their customers, gratifying them and leading to repeat business in the future.