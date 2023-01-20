Apple is offering HUGE discounts on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Air Pods, more; Check offers

New Delhi: Hardware giant Apple is offering good discounts and offers on an array of its devices ranging iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more. Customers can avail up to Rs 10,000 discounts on Apple Online store by taking the advantage of Apple’s instant saving offers. It’s a great chance for customers to get a Apple product at a discounted price. Customers having HDFC bank credit card will avail instant discount up to Rs 10,000 on selected products and can save up to Rs 12,000 when upgrading their existing iPhones.

The tech giant is knocking Rs 3,000 off the cost of the iPad 10th generation, Rs 4,000 off the cost of the iPad Air, and Rs 5,000 off the cost of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The iPad 10th generation 64GB Wi-Fi model is now only Rs 41,900, compared to the iPad Air 64GB Wi-Fi only model's price of Rs 55,900 and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi only model's price of Rs 1,07,900, respectively.

Remember that only holders of HDFC Bank Credit Cards are eligible for the discounts.

Apple is offering Rs 3000, Rs 4000, Rs 5000, and 10,000 instant discount on iPad 10th Gen, iPad Air, iPad Pro 12.9-inch, and MacBook Air M2 Chip respectively. The company also provides Rs 7000 discounts on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Not only iPhones but smart watches and air pods are getting huge offs. AirPods pro (2nd Gen), Apple watch series 8 and Apple watch ultra are getting offs about Rs 2000, Rs 4000 and Rs 5000.