New Delhi: Former BharatPe CEO Ashneer Grover has written to the company's board seeking action against the current CEO Suhail Sameer after his offensive remark on LinkedIn drew criticism. Grover has also sought resignation of BharatPe chairman Rajnish Kumar in his letter.

Responding to Grover’s sister Aashima in a post on LinkedIn by BharatPe employee Karan Sarki, Sameer had said "Behen- tere bhai ne saara paisa chura liya (Sister, your brother has stolen all the money). Very little left to pay salaries".

However, Sameer later deleted the post following criticism from LinkedIn users. He also apologised for his offensive remark against Ashneer. Sarki, in his post, had pointed out the issue of non-payment of salaries for the month of March 2022.

In his letter, Grover pointed out that Sameer's language in response to the aforesaid social media post is not defamatory and "also blatantly a public lie and admission of the company being bankrupt by no less than its own CEO and member of the board". The letter was reviewed by PTI.

“Going by precedents and self-proclaimed high standards of this board, the CEO should be immediately served a show cause notice for his despicable public behaviour and immediately put on leave of absence to manage the damage on the brand of the company,” he had said.

"Suhail has to conclusively prove to the board that he was not under the influence of alcohol and drugs when he put the said reply on LinkedIn," Grover said.

On Thursday, Ashneer had alleged that Bharatpe "closed its first quarter of 'degrowth' and 'maximum cash burn' under able (sic) leadership of Rajnish Kumar and Suhail Sameer," in a post on Twitter. Also Read: Tere bhai ne sara paisa chura liya: BharatPe CEO tells Ashneer Grover’s sister amid delay in salaries

However, BharatPe soon responded to Ashneer’s claims saying that said the company registered the strongest quarter in its history. "We have registered 4x growth in our overall revenue over the same period last year. On a sequential-quarter basis, the growth has been 30 per cent, despite the third wave of Covid-19. Comparing month-on-month, all our metrics have grown at the fastest pace," a company spokesperson said. Also Read: ‘Ab Nani Yaad Aayegi,’ says ex-BharatPe CEO Ashneer Grover on company’s performance

- With PTI inputs.

