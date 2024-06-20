Bengaluru Man Sparks Controversy By Complaining About Empty Co-Working Space At 6:30 PM, Netizens React

New Delhi: In our modern, hectic lives achieving a healthy work life balance has never been more important. People are realising it’s better to focus on their mental health and spend quality time with their loved ones rather than non-stop long working hours. Some opt to leave work early to nurture relationships with their loved ones. However, there are still differing opinions on how to best blend career goals with personal happiness.

A recent post by a man from Bengaluru sparked online debate when he criticised people for leaving work early. He was surprised to find a co-working space empty at 6:30 PM and even shared a photo of the deserted office to emphasise his viewpoint. (Also Read: Five PSU Stocks Identified As Multibaggers: Check Out These Large-Cap Stocks With Up To 426% Return In 1 Year)

Sagar_lele took to X and posted “There was a time when I’d have to reach office at 7am and leave at 2am for me to be the first to reach and last to leave. This is a co-working space in Bangalore at 6:30pm. Shame,”

Since the post went viral online, it has gathered over 5 lakh views. The reactions have been mixed with many criticising the entrepreneur for promoting long work hours and undervaluing the importance of personal time. (Also Read: This 26-Year-Old Tech Startup CEO Spent Rs 12.51 Lakh On Pizza For Clients, Ended Up Earning Revenues Worth Rs 8.3 Crore)

One user wrote, “You are the decisions you make. Some employees choose not to play the optics game. You do you.”



Another one wrote, “What’s shameful about wanting to be home in time???”

“Why would I work insane hours if I am only paid to work 8 hours? The math ain’t mathing for me” stated the third one.

Fourth user said “Not shame….this is right….employees do have a life after 6pm….when companies can hire n fire at will why anyone should be stretching beyond limits”

A Fifth user agreed “Well said. Not playing optics isn't the issue at all. Not putting effort is. All boils down to outcomes after all!”