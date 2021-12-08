Better.com CEO Vishal Garg apologises for firing 900 employees over Zoom call

New Delhi: A few days after firing 900 employees over a Zoom call in a snap, Better.com CEO Vishal Garg has now reportedly written a mail to apologise to the current employees of the company.

Garg, in its mail, reportedly apologised to the employees for his inappropriate method of laying off hundreds of staffers. The CEO added that he blundered in the execution of communicating the decision.

"I failed to show the appropriate amount of respect and appreciation for the individuals who were affected, and for their contributions to Better. I own the decision to do the layoffs, but in communicating it, I blundered the execution. In doing so, I embarrassed you," Garg said in his email to the current employees.

The email was leaked by a Better.com’s employee and is now doing rounds over social media platforms. Previously, Garg held a Zoom webinar in which he announced that 9% of the company's staff would be laid off.

"If you're on this call, you're part of the unfortunate group that is being laid off…Your employment here is now terminated," he said on the call. He cited reasons such as market efficiency, performance, and productivity for laying off hundreds of the company’s employees.

Moreover, he also accused the employees of "stealing" from their coworkers and clients by being inefficient. He alleged that these employees barely worked for two hours per day.

"Having to perform layoffs is stomach-wrenching, especially this time of year," the company's chief financial officer (CFO) Kevin Ryan said in a statement to CNN.

"However, a fortress balance sheet and a reduced and focused workforce, together with a reduced and focused workforce, positioned us up to play offence in a dramatically altering homeownership market," he added.