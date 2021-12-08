Tega Industries IPO allotment status: Check direct link, steps to find out position of your bid

New Delhi: Tega Industries IPO allotment is expected to be announced today (December 8). Investors who had bid for shares will soon be able to check the allotment status of the Tega Industries IPO.

If you’ve also put your money, you can easily check Tega Industries IPO allotment status by following a few simple steps. You can either visit the official registrar’s website or the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website to find if you will receive IPO shares in your Demat account or not.

According to Tega Industries IPO’s Red Herring Prospectus, the official registrar of the initial offer is Link Intime Private Limited. You can visit the company’s official website at linkintime.co.in.

Separately, you can visit BSE’s IPO allotment link at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx. On the page, you first need to select Issue Type as Equity, followed by selecting the IPO name from the dropdown list.

In the next step, you will need to share the Application Number and PAN details, followed by Captcha verification. Finally, click on the ‘Search’ option to check if you’ll receive Tega Industries IPO shares or not.

Tega Industries Limited’s IPO was subscribed a whopping 218.91 times in the three days of subscription from December 1 to December 3. The company had fixed the price range of Rs 443-453 a share for its IPO. Also Read: Google rolls out voice, video call features to Gmail app on iOS and Android

Ahead of the IPO, Tega Industries Limited had raised Rs 186 crore from anchor investors. Kolkata-based Tega Industries provides comprehensive solutions to marquee global clients in the mineral beneficiation, mining and bulk solids handling industry through its wide product portfolio, PTI reported. Also Read: How to schedule WhatsApp message on Android and iOS – Explained

