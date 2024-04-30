New Delhi: Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani's family are renowned and fascinating personalities in the business world. As we all know, Mukesh Ambani is the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries. Moreover, he is the richest person in Asia. Mukesh Ambani's businessman brother Anil Ambani also grabs the headlines.

Beyond the spotlight of the Ambani's family, let's take a glimpse into the lives of his lesser-known sisters-Nina Kothari and Dipti Salgaoncar. Both are remarkable women who have carved their paths away from the public eye.

Mukesh Ambani's sisters Nina Kothari and Dipti Salgaoncar are often seen in the lucrative functions of the Ambani Family. Both the sisters were spotted at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations recently in Jamnagar.

Notably, the Reliance Industries' Founder late Dhirubhai Ambani and his wife Kokilaben Ambani have given b to four children- Mukesh, Anil, Nina, and Dipti.

Deepti Salgaoncar:

Deepti Salgaoncar is the youngest child of the late Dhirubhai Ambani and his wife Kokilaben Ambani. She married her husband Dattaraj Salgaocar after their courtship of five years on December 31, 1983.

Dattaraj Salgaocar, who is a childhood friend of Mukesh and Anil Ambani, has a son named Vikram Salgocar and a daughter named Isheta Salgaocar with his wife Deepti Salgaoncar.

Both husband and wife run their non-profit arts initiative Sunaparanta Goa Center for the Arts. This centre provides working and exhibition space, and assistance and grants to artists. She is also the Vice President of Corporate Communication at V. M. Salgaocar & Bro.

To recall, Deepti was born on January 23, 1962. She studied law at VM Salgaocar College of Law and currently lives in Goa. (Also Read: Success Story: Meet Mukesh Ambani's Close Relative Who Worked With BCCI Long Before Ambani Founded the Mumbai Indians In IPL)

Nina Kothari:

Nina Kothari is the eldest child of the late Dhirubhai Ambani and his wife Kokilaben Ambani. She is a businesswoman in her own rights. Nina married to a businessman Bhadrashyam Kothar in 1986. After the unfortunate demise of his husband in 2015 because of cancer, she took over their business as the Chairperson of Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Limited.

She has business acumen and showed her entrepreneurial skills in 2003. She started a new venture known as Javagreen- a coffee chain that served refreshments, sandwiches, and more. However, the company was shut down later.

Over the years, she has grown Kothari Group and added two more companies: Kothari Petrochemicals and Kothari Safe Deposits Limited. (Also Read: Success Story: Meet Man Behind India's Largest Luggage Manufacturing Brand, Linked to Isha Ambani's Family! ; Check Net Worth)

Man Behind Entrepreneurial Mindset:

Behind this entrepreneurial mindset within his family, the late Dhirubhai Ambani helped his family think like successful business people. In 1996, Dhirubhai Ambani suffered a stroke after which he handed over his company, Reliance Industries Limited, to his two sons-Mukesh and Anil Ambani.