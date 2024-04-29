New Delhi: As we all know Ambani's love for cricket is well known, especially with Nita M Ambani as the owner of the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. But, you will be surprised to know that even before the Ambanis stepped into the realm of sports and established the Mumbai Indians in 2008, a member of their close family had been making waves in the cricketing world.

Yes, You heard it right!, that fascinating figure is none other than Dattaraj Salgaocar, the brother-in-law of India's wealthiest person, Mukesh Ambani, who has had significant involvement with the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India. Mukesh Ambani has a net worth of Rs 972747 crore.

Member Of BCCI And President Of Goa Cricket Association:

Dattaraj Salgaocar, also known as Raj Salgaocar, holds the position of Chairman at V.M Salgaocar Corporation Private Limited. He is married to Mukesh Ambani's youngest sister and the youngest daughter of the late Dhirubhai Ambani--Dipti Salgaocar. Apart from running the family business, Salgaocar also has keen interests in sports, wildlife conservation and photography.

During the period from 1994 to 1997, he was the President of the Goa Cricket Association (GCA) and a member of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He also established Salgaocar Cricket Club in Goa in 1974 under his family business V.M Salgaocar Corporation Private Limited.

Virat Kohli Announced As Co-owner of FC Goa:

Dattaraj Salgaocar's interest was not limited to cricket only. He was also the co-founder of the Indian Super League's (ISL) Goan franchise called FC Goa. This club was nicknamed Gaurs in 2014. Moreover, former RCB skipper Virat Kohli was announced as one of the co-owner of FC Goa. In 2016, he stepped down from the FC Goa's ownership.

According to reports, Salgaocar is making a comeback by forming a new club that will make its debut in the Goa Pro League next season 2024-25.

Mukesh Ambani's Close Relative Academic Career:

Dattaraj Salgaocar has a degree n production engineering from VJTI, Bombay University. Moreover, he did MBA in Finance from Wharton Business School. Salgaocar was honored as a Wadia scholar during his college years and later as a Tata scholar for his postgraduate studies.