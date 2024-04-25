New Delhi: As we all know, accelerating the entrepreneurial culture in India is a relatively recent phenomenon that is helping the country achieve self-reliance in a whole host of economic activities. This change is occurring due to the growth of the Indian economy, which has opened up more opportunities and scope for entrepreneurs to build their own empires.

Introducing someone who has built his own empire and established himself as one of the successful businessman. While everyone knows about the well-reputed Ambani family's ventures, this relative has quietly built a successful business empire of his own.

The story of the Ambani family is one of hard work, determination, and smart business decisions. Despite not being in the limelight like other Ambanis, this man made a significant mark and grabbed a spot in the business world. (Also Read: Success Story: Meet India's Wealthiest Woman, Daughter of a Billionaire Who Runs a Company Worth Rs 28,773 Crore)

He is none other than Dilip Piramal, who led VIP Industries. This is a brand that has been a travel partner of Indians for decades. Let's explore the journey of this lesser-known but accomplished member of the Ambani family.

Dilip Piramal's Career:

He was born on November 2, 1949, to a wealthy family in Mumbai. He pursued his Bachelor of Commerce degree from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics in 1970. Initially, he joined the family business as the Director of Morarjee Mills in 1970.

Dilip Piramal Builds His Own Empire:

After some time, Dilip Piramal was also appointed as the Director of Blow Plast. Blow Plast is the parent company of VIP. Dilip Piramal, who hails from a family of billionaires, entered the business world without any struggles and hurdles, but he decided to build his own venture. Dilip began VIP, which is now India’s largest luggage manufacturer.

His brother Ajay Piramal is the head of the Piramal Group. His nephew is married to Isha Ambani, daughter of the most prominent businessman Mukesh Ambani. Dilip Piramal diverged from the family's textile business to establish VIP Industries. (Also Read: Man Behind Kajaria Ceramics: From Leaving Engineering Degree In US To Building Rs 20,000 Crore Empire In India)

'VIP' Net Worth:

Notably, he was the mastermind behind introducing the four-wheel luggage bag technology in India, which was first used in his brand Skybags. The company, which began from a small mill in Nasik, has now developed into a company worth Rs 6368 crore with 8000 retail stores and retailers in 50 countries.