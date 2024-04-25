Advertisement
NewsBusinessCompanies
SUCCESS STORY

Success Story: Meet Man Behind India's Largest Luggage Manufacturing Brand, Linked to Isha Ambani's Family! ; Check Net Worth

Despite not being in the limelight like other Ambani members, this man made a significant mark and grabbed a spot in the business world.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Apr 25, 2024, 05:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Success Story: Meet Man Behind India's Largest Luggage Manufacturing Brand, Linked to Isha Ambani's Family! ; Check Net Worth

New Delhi: As we all know, accelerating the entrepreneurial culture in India is a relatively recent phenomenon that is helping the country achieve self-reliance in a whole host of economic activities. This change is occurring due to the growth of the Indian economy, which has opened up more opportunities and scope for entrepreneurs to build their own empires.

Introducing someone who has built his own empire and established himself as one of the successful businessman. While everyone knows about the well-reputed Ambani family's ventures, this relative has quietly built a successful business empire of his own.

The story of the Ambani family is one of hard work, determination, and smart business decisions. Despite not being in the limelight like other Ambanis, this man made a significant mark and grabbed a spot in the business world. (Also Read: Success Story: Meet India's Wealthiest Woman, Daughter of a Billionaire Who Runs a Company Worth Rs 28,773 Crore)

He is none other than Dilip Piramal, who led VIP Industries. This is a brand that has been a travel partner of Indians for decades. Let's explore the journey of this lesser-known but accomplished member of the Ambani family.

Dilip Piramal's Career:

He was born on November 2, 1949, to a wealthy family in Mumbai. He pursued his Bachelor of Commerce degree from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics in 1970. Initially, he joined the family business as the Director of Morarjee Mills in 1970.

Dilip Piramal Builds His Own Empire:

After some time, Dilip Piramal was also appointed as the Director of Blow Plast. Blow Plast is the parent company of VIP. Dilip Piramal, who hails from a family of billionaires, entered the business world without any struggles and hurdles, but he decided to build his own venture. Dilip began VIP, which is now India’s largest luggage manufacturer.

His brother Ajay Piramal is the head of the Piramal Group. His nephew is married to Isha Ambani, daughter of the most prominent businessman Mukesh Ambani. Dilip Piramal diverged from the family's textile business to establish VIP Industries. (Also Read: Man Behind Kajaria Ceramics: From Leaving Engineering Degree In US To Building Rs 20,000 Crore Empire In India)

'VIP' Net Worth: 

Notably, he was the mastermind behind introducing the four-wheel luggage bag technology in India, which was first used in his brand Skybags. The company, which began from a small mill in Nasik, has now developed into a company worth Rs 6368 crore with 8000 retail stores and retailers in 50 countries.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will government take your property?
DNA Video
DNA: Video of 'Maoist conspiracy' on Rahul Gandhi's seat
DNA Video
DNA: Jailed Sheikh Shahjahan breaks down on camera
DNA Video
DNA: Is your car insurance fake?
DNA Video
DNA: How to stop Hindu-Muslim politics?
DNA Video
DNA: What is saccharin and artificial sweetener?
DNA Video
DNA: Will world drown in glacier water?
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's attack on Congress over Hanuman Chalisa
DNA Video
DNA: Hong Kong, Singapore food regulators find cancer-causing chemicals in Everest
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of BJP's first victory in Lok Sabha elections