Bharti Airtel launches 5G service in THIS big city; Is your city included now?

New Delhi: Leading telecom company Bharti Airtel on Friday announced the launch of 5G services in Pune. Airtel 5G Plus services would be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll-out. The telecom company said customers with fifth-generation (5G)-enabled devices would enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll-out is more widespread.

Airtel`s 5G services are currently operational at Koregaon Park, Kalyaninagar, Baner, Hinjewadi, Magarpatta, Hadapsar, Kharadi, Model Colony, Swargate, Pimpri Chinchwad and a few other select locations. The firm said it would augment its network, making its services available across the city in due course of time.George Mathen, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Maharashtra and Goa, said, "I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Pune.

Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds..."The leading telecom firm said it would bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, it said it would allow superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.

With this launch, the telecom firm said Airtel 5G Plus would revolutionise education, health care, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics.