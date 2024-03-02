trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2726801
Bill Gates Visits Statue Of Unity; Says...

Mar 02, 2024
New Delhi: Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and known for his charity work, had some nice things to say about the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. He called it a great achievement in engineering and a wonderful way to honor Sardar Patel. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inviting him to see the statue.

Gates also mentioned how the statue is helping the local tribal communities, especially women, by creating job opportunities. (Also Read: 'I didn't Recognize Him': Dolly Chaiwala On Serving Tea To Bill Gates - Watch Viral Video)

In response to Gates' comments, PM Modi said he was happy that Gates enjoyed his visit. He encouraged people from all over the world to come and see the world's tallest statue in Gujarat. (Also Read: Satya Nadella Regrets This Decision He Taken As Microsoft CEO; Says...)

During his visit, Gates met with India's IT Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, to discuss how India's use of artificial intelligence (AI) could improve healthcare, farming, and education.

Gates praised India's efforts in building a strong digital infrastructure, saying it could serve as a model for other developing countries.

Gates and PM Modi also talked about the importance of using AI for the benefit of society. They both agreed on the need to focus on areas that could improve people's lives and make the world a better place.

In addition to his meetings with top leaders, Gates also made a video with Dolly Chaiwala, a tea seller, which went viral on the internet. The video shows Gates asking for a cup of tea, and Dolly's unique way of preparing it catches everyone's attention.

(With ANI Inputs)

