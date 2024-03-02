trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2726743
MICROSOFT CEO SATYA NADELLA

Satya Nadella Regrets This Decision He Taken As Microsoft CEO; Says...

Nadella's sentiments echo those of his predecessors at Microsoft.

New Delhi: In a candid revelation, Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella opened up about one of his toughest decisions since taking the helm at the tech giant. Nadella expressed regret over the demise of the company's mobile division, acknowledging that there might have been opportunities to innovate within the realm of computing devices.

Echoes Of Regret From Past CEOs

Nadella's sentiments echo those of his predecessors at Microsoft. Former CEO Bill Gates once referred to the company's failure to compete with Android as its "greatest mistake ever." (Also Read: 6 Credit Cards With No Joining Fees And Zero Annual Charge: Check Features)

Likewise, former CEO Steve Ballmer lamented the lack of focus on the smartphone market during his tenure, acknowledging missed opportunities. (Also Read: NSE And BSE To Conduct Special Live Trading Session Today: Check Details)

Microsoft's Nokia Acquisition

On September 2, 2013, Microsoft made a significant move by acquiring Nokia's mobile device segment for a hefty sum of over €5.4 billion (approximately Rs 48,000 crore).

This acquisition, which also included a licensing agreement for Nokia's patents, signaled Microsoft's entry into the mobile market with the establishment of Microsoft Mobile, a subsidiary based in Finland.

Impact Of The Deal

While the deal provided a lifeline for Nokia, potentially preventing the company from shuttering its operations, it represented a bold move for Microsoft.

By entering the feature phone market, Microsoft aimed to strengthen its position in delivering integrated software and hardware solutions.

