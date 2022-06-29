NewsBusinessCompanies
AIRBNB

Booking an Airbnb for a party? Check new rules or you could get blocked from platform

Airbnb is making permanent its ban on parties at homes listed on the site for short-term rentals. 

Last Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 12:37 PM IST
  • The company believes the ban has worked.
  • Reports of parties at listed properties have dropped 44 per cent from a year ago.

Trending Photos

Booking an Airbnb for a party? Check new rules or you could get blocked from platform

New Delhi: Airbnb is making permanent its ban on parties at homes listed on the site for short-term rentals. The San Francisco company believes the ban has worked, saying on Tuesday that reports of parties at listed properties have dropped 44 per cent from a year ago. More than 6,600 guests were suspended last year for related violations, Airbnb said.

Airbnb began to crack down on parties in 2019 after a fatal shooting at a party in a house in California. At that time, the company prohibited advertising parties at Airbnb locations on social media. (ALSO READ: Gold price today, June 29: Check gold rate in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kanpur, Kerala and other cities) 

The number of parties at Airbnb locations increased during the pandemic, Airbnb said, as people moved gatherings from bars and clubs to rented homes. That led to a temporary ban in 2020. (ALSO READ: Burger King employee who didn't take a single leave in 27 years get Rs 1.5 cr) 

While making the ban permanent, Airbnb said it will lift a limit of 16 people at rented properties. It said the cap was prompted by health concerns before vaccines against COVID-19 were available. 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Comment Row -- Will UAE condemn Kanhaiya's beheading?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Religious war started in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Open challenge to government and constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Row -- Man beheaded in Udaipur for supporting Nupur Sharma
DNA Video
DNA: 19 killed in building collapse in Mumbai's Kurla
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the relationship between Gandhi Family and former PM Narasimha Rao
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Rebel faction might merge with Raj Thackeray's MNS?
DNA Video
DNA: Rebel MLAs get relief from SC, what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: 4000 years old weapons found in UP's Mainpuri