New Delhi: The price of 22 carat of gold remained unchanged at Rs 47,650 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 47,550. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading higher by Rs 230. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 51,980 as against its previous close of Rs 51,870.

Gold prices treaded water on Wednesday, with lower U.S. Treasury yields lending support, as bullion`s struggle to break out of its range-bound trade continued. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,821.57 per ounce by 0254 GMT. U.S. gold futures firmed 0.1% at $1,823.10, said a Reuters report.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 29 June 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

Chennai : Rs 47,700

Mumbai : Rs 47,650

Delhi : Rs 47,650

Kolkata : Rs 47,650

Bangalore : Rs 47,650

Hyderabad : Rs 47,650

Kerala : Rs 47,650

Ahmedabad : Rs 47,680

Jaipur : Rs 47,800

Lucknow : Rs 47,800

Patna : Rs 47,680

Chandigarh : Rs 47,800

Bhubaneswar : Rs 47,650

Gold price in the national capital rose by Rs 52 to Rs 50,770 per 10 grams on Tuesday. In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,718 per 10 grams. Silver, however, slipped by Rs 60 to Rs 60,128 per kg from Rs 60,188 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)