Gold price today, June 29: Check gold rate in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kanpur, Kerala and other cities
Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 29 June 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies).
Trending Photos
New Delhi: The price of 22 carat of gold remained unchanged at Rs 47,650 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 47,550. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading higher by Rs 230. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 51,980 as against its previous close of Rs 51,870.
Gold prices treaded water on Wednesday, with lower U.S. Treasury yields lending support, as bullion`s struggle to break out of its range-bound trade continued. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,821.57 per ounce by 0254 GMT. U.S. gold futures firmed 0.1% at $1,823.10, said a Reuters report.
Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 29 June 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)
Chennai : Rs 47,700
Mumbai : Rs 47,650
Delhi : Rs 47,650
Kolkata : Rs 47,650
Bangalore : Rs 47,650
Hyderabad : Rs 47,650
Kerala : Rs 47,650
Ahmedabad : Rs 47,680
Jaipur : Rs 47,800
Lucknow : Rs 47,800
Patna : Rs 47,680
Chandigarh : Rs 47,800
Bhubaneswar : Rs 47,650
Gold price in the national capital rose by Rs 52 to Rs 50,770 per 10 grams on Tuesday. In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,718 per 10 grams. Silver, however, slipped by Rs 60 to Rs 60,128 per kg from Rs 60,188 per kg in the previous trade.
(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)
More Stories