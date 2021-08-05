Apple iPhone users will be able to use Google Maps in dark mode, check other new features for iOS

New Delhi: Google Maps is extending the support for the dark mode to Apple iPhone devices. By changing the settings, Apple iPhone users will be able to use Google Maps in dark mode anytime during the day or night.

Currently, only Android users can use Google Play in dark mode during night or day while Apple iPhone users can only use the driving, walking, or biking directions in dark mode during the night time. There is no option in iOS to turn on the dark mode in Google Maps settings.

However, iPhone users will soon get the option in the app’s settings in the coming weeks. On Android, users get three options for using Google Maps: always in lite mode, always in dark mode or change as per the device.

In addition to getting the 24*7 dark mode update on Google Maps, iOS users will also be able to share their live locations to their contacts via text messaging apps such as iMessage.

Currently, iPhone users can only their exact location, which doesn’t change if the user moves away from the spot. However, iPhone users will now be able to share their live locations with their contacts that last for as long as three days, according to a report by Mashable.

By default, you’ll be able to share your live location for an hour. However, you can change the settings to share live locations for a longer period of time. You will be eventually able to share your real-time location without opening the Google Maps app. Also Read: Ola Electric scooter’s top 5 features: Check top speed, range, other details before launch

Moreover, iOS 14 users will be able to use Google Maps widgets to check live traffic on their Apple iPhone smartphones. Also Read: THIS Bank's cheque book, MICR code will stop working from October 1, have an account here?