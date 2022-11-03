topStoriesenglish
Twitter Blue Tick: Elon Musk trolls criticizers with memes, makes sarcastic remarks on US politician

Written By  Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 02:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Elon Musk announces $8 for blue tick from Twitter users.
  • The charges will be depending on country-wise and purchasing power parity.
  • He has been gunning down all complainers with replies, sarcasms, and memes.

Twitter Blue Tick: Elon Musk trolls criticizers with memes, makes sarcastic remarks on US politician

New Delhi: Since the start of Elon Musk’s announcement to charge $8 for blue tick to Twitter users, a debate has erupted among netizens whether the move is rational or not. A lot of people are complaining Musk’s to charge for a serivce that was free before. However, Musk is in full mood to shut down his complainers with oral punches, sarcasms, tweets and now memes.

Criticizing all complainers who are mewling for charging money for blue tick, he has shared some memes for them. In one of memes, he criticized people for buying happily $8 Starbucks coffee. But they are crying to pay $8 for blue tick for 30 days.

In another tweet, he posted a sweatshirt photo of a brand that costs $58 and put a thinking emoji. Another Twitter user replying on his tweet posted another meme criticizing complainers.

Musk tussle story with US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

US Politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had tweeted on November 2 about Musk’s decision to charge and said lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that “free speech” is actually a $/mo subscription plan.

On the response of her criticisim, Musk has posted a sweatshirt photo that produce and sell by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s organization with the name of ‘Periwinkle Supporter Crew’. The sweatshirt cost around $58 that Musk posted as a sarcasm to her helping organization charging so high.

Replying on Musk’s photo, US politician wrote, “My workers are union, make a living wage, have full healthcare, and aren’t subject to racist treatment in their workplaces. Items are made in USA. Team AOC honors and respects working people. You should try it sometime instead of union-busting.”

Here's how people are reacting on Musk's move:

That's how they are reacting.

