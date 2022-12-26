topStoriesenglish
CBI arrests Videocon founder Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI Bank loan fraud case

The 71-year-old Dhoot was arrested from Mumbai. The CBI will produce him before a Special CBI court in Mumbai later in the day. The probe agency will seek his custodial remand.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 12:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot in connection with the ICICI Bank loan fraud case, nearly three days after former CEO and MD of the ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar were taken into custody by the CBI.

The 71-year-old Dhoot was arrested from Mumbai. The CBI will produce him before a Special CBI court in Mumbai later in the day. The probe agency will seek his custodial remand. (Also read: Chanda Kochhar --Fall of the banking sector titan, from Kamath's angel to jail)

The CBI had named the Kochhars and Dhoot, along with companies Nupower Renewables (NRL) managed by Deepak Kochhar, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics Ltd, and Videocon Industries Limited, as accused in the FIR registered under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2019, they said.

The CBI had alleged that ICICI Bank had sanctioned credit facilities to the tune of Rs 3,250 crore to the companies of Videocon Group promoted by Dhoot in violation of the Banking Regulation Act, RBI guidelines, and credit policy of the bank.

It was also alleged that as a part of the quid pro quo, Dhoot made an investment of Rs 64 crore in Nupower Renewables through Supreme Energy Pvt Ltd (SEPL) and transferred SEPL to Pinnacle Energy Trust managed by Deepak Kochhar through a circuitous route between 2010 and 2012, the FIR has alleged.

With Agency Inputs

