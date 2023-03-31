ChatGPT CEO Plans To Visit India: Here's Why

New Delhi: Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI and the man of ChatGPT has scheduled a world tour for the months of May and June 2023. The objective of the tour is to interact with OpenAI users, developers, and anybody else who is interested in artificial intelligence (AI) globally. On Twitter, Altman announced the news and invited followers to accompany him on the trip to provide comments, suggest features, and express other views on AI.

16 cities, including Toronto, Washington, DC, Rio de Janeiro, Lagos, Madrid, Brussels, Munich, London, Paris, Tel Aviv, Dubai, New Delhi, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo, will be included in Sam Altman's forthcoming world tour, which will take place across five continents.

In order to gather opinions and thoughts on artificial intelligence, the CEO of OpenAI intends to meet with decision-makers and deliver speeches in some of these locations (AI).

Sam Altman will stop in New Delhi, the Indian capital, as part of his global tour. OpenAI has developed a form that interested people can complete to make interactions with Altman easier.

The form asks for basic information like a person's name and email address as well as why they want to meet with Altman. Also, the form allows those with the means to plan an event for 500 or more persons to express their interest.

The expanding AI community in India is expected to respond well to Altman's visit there. Altman is a key person in the AI revolution, and his ideas and suggestions are likely to have a significant impact on how mankind develops in the future.

Altman recently discussed his aspirations and anxieties for both the developer community and humanity during a podcast interview with Lex Fridman. Altman holds a prominent position in the industry, thus his opinions are highly regarded and widely used.