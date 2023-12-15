trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2699448
Chief Commissioner Probes Ill-Treatment Complaint Against Ola Cabs, Demands Answers In 30 Days

Participating in the 1st Khelo India Para Games, Wing Commander Shantanu booked an Ola cab to cover a short distance from the Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 07:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: In a concerning incident, Ola Cabs has come under the radar of the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (CCPD) following allegations of ill-treatment towards a para-shooter, Wing Commander Shantanu. The former Air Force officer, with an 80 percent locomotor disability, filed a complaint stating that he faced mistreatment by an Ola driver during a recent ride.

What Is The Complaint?

Participating in the 1st Khelo India Para Games, Wing Commander Shantanu booked an Ola cab to cover a short distance from the Karni Singh Shooting Range. (Also Read: Meet This Patna's Uber Driver Who Has Master's Degree In Hand, Netflix On Screen, And UPSC Dreams)

The incident occurred on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Shantanu, accompanied by his wife, requested the driver to accommodate his folded wheelchair in the back seat, a common practice among sedan cab drivers. (Also Read: Who Is Lalit Khaitan? Read Tale Of 80-Year-Old India's Newest Billionaire)

According to the complaint, the driver, whose identity had been withheld, reacted aggressively and refused to allow the wheelchair in his car. This led to an exchange where the driver denied the request and reportedly used rude language. The Air Force veteran and his wife were subsequently asked to exit the cab.

Feeling aggrieved and humiliated, Wing Commander Shantanu approached the CCPD, highlighting the disrespectful treatment he endured due to his disability. The CCPD, acknowledging the severity of the matter, issued a notice to Ola Cabs, demanding a response within 30 days.

The Chief Commissioner deemed the incident an affront to the dignity of a person with a disability, particularly a soldier and sportsperson of Shantanu's stature.

The notice reflects the gravity with which the CCPD views such incidents and underscores the need for swift action to address the alleged discrimination.

