Coffee Day defaults Rs 480 crore on loan repayment, securities

Coffee Day

New Delhi: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday said it has defaulted a total of Rs 479.68 crore on repayment of loans and unlisted debt securities in the quarter ended March 31, 2022. In a regulatory filing, the company said it has defaulted Rs 224.88 crore on repayment of loans or revolving facilities like cash credit from banks and financial institutions, along with default in interest amount for the same at Rs 5.78 crore.

Also, there has been a default of Rs 200 crore on payments of unlisted debt securities -- non-convertible debentures and non-convertible redeemable preference shares, Coffee Day Enterprises said.

The default on the payment of interest of the debt securities was Rs 49.02 crore in the quarter, it added. Also Read: FD investors, Alert! ICICI Bank revises FD interest rates; check latest fixed deposit rates

Coffee Day Enterprises had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 18.80 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2021. It had posted a net loss of Rs 110.41 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. Also Read: Online lending platforms offering loans at exorbitant rates: HC asks RBI to file status report

