'Crying CEO' gets brutally trolled for sharing news of grandmother's death

New Delhi: Do you recall the tale of Braden Wallake, the CEO of the American business HyperSocial? Well, let's recap if you don't. Actually, after firing numerous employees from his company, Wallake posted a selfie of himself crying on LinkedIn. A significant portion of the internet referred to it as "crocodile tears." Now it appears that Wallake has repeated the mistake. According to online users, he posted the tragic news of his grandmother's loss on LinkedIn as a HyperSpace advertisement. He was obviously heavily trolling him once again.

Braden Wallake posted the tragic news of his grandmother's passing on LinkedIn. I closed my computer after receiving the text from my mother and went right to her place, he wrote. In his piece, he also discussed "hustle culture" and how having a personal life and achievement are mutually exclusive.

"I was reminded of the importance of days like today as I was travelling to my mother's house. Because life is more than just working. See, hustling culture has conditioned us to believe that we must choose between having a successful career and a fulfilling personal life "The CEO said.

However, Wallake began discussing the rationale behind the creation of HyperSocial near the end of the piece. However, he added, "the reason I founded HyperSocial was to assist these same individuals in developing their businesses in the background so they could go have fun, spend time with family, engage in vital activities aside from work, and be close to important individuals.