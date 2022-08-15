New Delhi: Is there anyone who could say no to a delicious slice of pizza? Our mouths water just thinking about the Italian delicacy. However, this image, purportedly from Dominos' Bengaluru location, may make you sick.

Tushar, a Twitter user, posted pictures on social media that he claims are from Domino's in Bengaluru. It depicts a toilet brush, mops, and clothes hanging on top of trays containing pizza dough. Isn't it revolting?

Trays of pizza dough are stacked on top of one another in the photos. The brooms, mops, and clothes hanging above them drew the attention of the netizens.

Tushar shared the photos and encouraged everyone to eat homemade food instead of store-bought. "Photos from a Domino's outlet in Bengaluru wherein cleaning mops were hanging above trays of pizza dough. A toilet brush, mops and clothes could be seen hanging on the wall and under them were placed the dough trays. Please prefer homemade food,” the photo caption reads.

Many pizza connoisseurs have been disgusted by the images. Twitter users urged authorities to prosecute them harshly. A user also shared a video depicting the appalling conditions under which the food is prepared.

In response to the criticism, Dominos assured its customers that the chain upholds the "highest standards of hygiene and food safety." "We follow exacting international protocols to guarantee the highest levels of hygienic practises and food safety. We will not tolerate any infractions of these operational guidelines. The incident that has come to our attention will be thoroughly investigated, and on the basis of the results, the proper measures will be implemented. Rest assured that we are still committed to taking all reasonable steps to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our clients "It says in Dominos' statement.