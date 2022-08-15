New Delhi: Noted industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a photo of an elderly couple hoisting the national flag in support of the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to commemorate 75 years of India's independence. Needless to say, the post has gone viral, with thousands of likes and retweets on social media.

As seen in the photo, the elderly woman attempted to raise the Tricolor while standing on an iron drum. Her husband supported his wife by holding the drum to avoid an accident.

"If you ever were wondering why such a fuss over Independence Day, just ask these two people. They will explain it better than any lecture can. Jai Hind," Anand Mahindra said in the caption of his post.

If you ever were wondering why such a fuss over Independence Day, just ask these two people. They will explain it better than any lecture can. Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/t6Loy9vjkQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 14, 2022

As the post went viral, social media users responded in the comments section. Several other people also posted photos and videos related to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

We owe a lot to such people pic.twitter.com/SA0Lho5UEC — Guruprasad Shenoy (@guruji_prasad) August 14, 2022

From August 13 to 15, the Tricolour was hoisted atop more than 20 crore houses across the country as part of the central government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. It included all government and public sector establishments, educational institutions, commercial establishments, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), restaurants, shopping malls, toll plazas, and police stations.