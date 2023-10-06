New Delhi: Major fast-food business Domino's has dramatically lowered the cost of its pizza selections by as much as 50 percent. In honor of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup, this was done. Customers can now enjoy their favorite large vegetarian pizzas for just Rs 499, a significant discount from their former price of Rs 799.

Similarly, non-vegetarian pizza lovers may now get large pizzas for a tempting price of Rs 549, a substantial reduction from the prior price of Rs 919. (Also Read: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Google Pixel 7a Gets MASSIVE Price Cut From Rs 43,999 To Under Rs 10,000)

During this important sporting event, which generally results in a rise in orders, the fast-food company hopes to use this promotion to improve sales and keep a competitive edge. (Also Read: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Grab MacBook Air 2 For Just Rs 69,900 - Check How)

Domino's India has launched Everyday Value discounts in addition to the considerable discount on large pizzas in order to appeal to a wider customer base. Customers who use the Howzzat50 coupon codes receive a flat 50 percent discount on pizza.

Naturally, there is a rise in demand for fast food during the World Cup. By executing a well-thought-out price cut, Domino's India hopes to keep one step ahead of the competition.

The competition from other cuisine categories, particularly burgers and biryani, may have prompted this decision. Additionally, Domino's has seen some stability in the price of crucial inputs like dairy and cheese, allowing the business to pass these benefits on to its clients.

By launching 23 new locations and moving into a new city, Domino's India has increased its footprint and now has 1,838 locations spread over 394 cities.

In addition, the business opened four new Popeyes restaurants and made its debut in Manipal and Coimbatore, giving them a total of 17 locations across four cities.