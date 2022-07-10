New Delhi: While we've all conceded at some point that our mothers are the finest negotiators, it looks that a techie has taken this to heart. A software developer is causing quite a stir online by suggesting that you bring your mother to a pay negotiation in the hopes of getting a better bargain. If you are changing employment, salary negotiation can feel like the end of the world. A candidate frequently begins the negotiation with high aspirations, hoping to receive excellent news. However, the majority of the time, the offer given by human resources is accepted.

Several people who struggle at the bargaining table seek assistance from seniors, specialists, and even the internet to find a way out. However, Nitesh Yadav, a software engineer, has stirred laughter throughout the internet with his original proposal. Nitesh posted a screenshot of his tweet on LinkedIn, labelled it "Underrated skill in tech," and asked, "Can I bring my mum on a pay negotiation call?" She can undoubtedly get a better bargain." What happens next? The post quickly went viral, and netizens had plenty to say about it. Read More: Anand Mahindra tweets on Elon Musk pulling out of Twitter deal, cites example of 'Indian train'

Many people found Nitesh's suggestion relevant, and numerous people recommended adding their fathers to the list. Many people found it hilarious and couldn't stop laughing. "Nitesh Yadav - you should be asking instead, 'Can I bring both my wife and mother on a pay negotiating call?'" one user joked. Imagine the HR recruiter's reaction in such a situation!" "My amma will be like, 'Aree itna to Banta hai, beti ko dekho meri,'" said another. "True!" wrote a third user. They are excellent negotiators. As part of CTC, you can get some coriander and green chilli allotment." "What if HR additionally brings his/her mother to represent and negotiate?" a fourth user wondered. Read More: Filed ITR for AY 2022-23? Top 5 things to keep in mind while filing income tax returns

So far, the post has received over a million likes and over 2,000 comments.