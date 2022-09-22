E-commerce site Meesho announces 11-day BREAK to its employees for MENTAL HEALTH and wellbeing
Meesho founder and CTO, Sanjeev Barnwal posted a linkedin post to share the update regarding the 11-day off, which will be kicked off from October 22 to November 1.
- Meesho announces 11-day week for its employees for mental Reset and Recharge.
- The mini-vacation will kick off from October 22 to November 1.
- Meesho founder Sanjeev Barnwal says Mental health is important.
Bengaluru based social commerce company Meesho has taken an unprecedented step to promote mental wellbeing and helping its employees to deal with burnout issue. The company has announced an 11-day company wide-break for a second consecutive year, keeping in mind the upcoming festive season. This is an important step amidst the debate over work-life balance.
Meesho founder and CTO, Sanjeev Barnwal posted a linkedin post to share the update regarding the 11-day off, which will be kicked off from October 22 to November 1. Terming it as a mini-vacation for Reset & Recharge, he wrote, “From 22nd Oct - 1st Nov, Meeshoites will embark on a mini-vacation to Reset & Recharge. Keeping the upcoming hectic festive season and the importance of a good #WorkLifeBalance in mind, we’ve once again taken this initiative to ensure that our teams prioritize their mental well-being and come to work completely re-energised.”
We’ve announced an 11-day company-wide break for a second consecutive year!
Keeping the upcoming festive season & the significance of #WorkLifeBalance in mind, Meeshoites will take some much-needed time off to Reset & Recharge from 22 Oct-1 Nov.
Mental health is important. — Sanjeev Barnwal (@barnwalSanjeev) September 21, 2022
Spending time with family, traveling, exercising, reading, occasional binge watching, etc. are as important as work for being a working professional, he added. Mental health is important.
Earlier, Meesho had initiated several steps for well-being for their employees including a boundaryless workplace model, infinite wellness leave, 30-week gender-neutral parental leave and 30-day gender reassignment leave.
Besides, Meesho has MeeCARE programme to boost well-being for Meeshoites and their families.
