topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessCompanies
TWITTER

Elon Musk makes BOLD prediction for future, Says 'Robots will...'

The issue came to highlight when a bar graph pointing to the difference between the number of Amazon employees and robots getting thinner with each passing year. The Graph was shared originally by Sam Korus, who wrote that the robotics inflection was quite evident reading through Amazon’s robotics from just the past few months.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 03:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Elon Musk predicts there would be far more robots than humans in the future.
  • The issue came to highlight when a bar graph pointing to the difference between the number of Amazon employees and robots getting thinner with each passing year.
  • A Twitter user said that future technologies could create an unlimited amount of new jobs for technical and non technical people, but it dependent on how we regulate it.

Trending Photos

Elon Musk makes BOLD prediction for future, Says 'Robots will...'

New Delhi: Tech billionaire and Twitter head Elon Musk has predicted that there would probably be far more robots than humans in the future. He replied on a post shared by Sam Korus in which mentioned that it wouldn’t be surprised if Amazon added more robots than people at some point within the next few years.

ALSO READ | Adidas loses court battle against Thom Browne in 4-Stripes logo debate

The issue came to highlight when a bar graph pointing to the difference between the number of Amazon employees and robots getting thinner with each passing year. The Graph was shared originally by Sam Korus, who wrote that the robotics inflection was quite evident reading through Amazon’s robotics from just the past few months.

ALSO READ | Which are 4 states to restore old pension scheme (OPS) for their employees?

One netizen shared the picture of ChatGPT and wrote that his favourite part of logging into ChatGPT was when they wanted to verify that he wasn’t a robot. The man is taking a dig in the situation that the AI robot is asking a human that whether he is a robot or not.

A Twitter user said that future technologies could create an unlimited amount of new jobs for technical and non technical people, but it dependent on how we regulate it.

Another netizen wrote, “And the future is not as far into the future as we think. We will see a new world by the end of this decade @elonmusk.”

Another user shared the clip of terminator when the robots vanquished over the humans by doing genocide and said that’s the plan.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?