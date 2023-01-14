Elon Musk makes BOLD prediction for future, Says 'Robots will...'

New Delhi: Tech billionaire and Twitter head Elon Musk has predicted that there would probably be far more robots than humans in the future. He replied on a post shared by Sam Korus in which mentioned that it wouldn’t be surprised if Amazon added more robots than people at some point within the next few years.

The issue came to highlight when a bar graph pointing to the difference between the number of Amazon employees and robots getting thinner with each passing year. The Graph was shared originally by Sam Korus, who wrote that the robotics inflection was quite evident reading through Amazon’s robotics from just the past few months.

One netizen shared the picture of ChatGPT and wrote that his favourite part of logging into ChatGPT was when they wanted to verify that he wasn’t a robot. The man is taking a dig in the situation that the AI robot is asking a human that whether he is a robot or not.

A Twitter user said that future technologies could create an unlimited amount of new jobs for technical and non technical people, but it dependent on how we regulate it.

Another netizen wrote, “And the future is not as far into the future as we think. We will see a new world by the end of this decade @elonmusk.”

Another user shared the clip of terminator when the robots vanquished over the humans by doing genocide and said that’s the plan.