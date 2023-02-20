topStoriesenglish2575385
ELON MUSK

Elon Musk Says This When Twitter User Takes Swipe on Zuckerberg’s Meta Copying Twitter-Like Paid Subscription Service for Instagram, Facebook

Meta head Mark Zuckerberg announced 'Meta Verified' for Instagram and facebook this week for two countries Australia and New Zealand. It will provide users a blue badge and other benefits.

Feb 20, 2023
  • Meta starts paid subscription model at $12 bucks.
  • It will provide blue badge to subscribers like Twitter blue.
  • Netizens alleges copying Elon Musk's Twitter Blue model.

New Delhi: Meta has also announced Twitter-like paid subscription model for Instagram and Facebook that lets users to get a blue verified badge, access to the customer support, and other benefits with a monthly premium. Earlier, Twitter brought the blue tick paid subscription model that is allowing customers to purchase the blue tick, which was back then only given by the company for the popular, high-profile, and worthy accounts.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk said it ‘inevitable’ when a Twitter channel took a swipe on Meta head Mark Zuckerberg for copying Twitter Blue model by bringing paid subscription. It wrote, “Zuckerberg copies Twitter: $12 bucks per month to get verified and receive a blue badge”.

It shared the post by Mark Zuckerberg announcing the new product in the broadcast channel. “this week we’re starting to roll out Meta Verified – a subscription service that lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support.”

Meta verified starts at $11.99/ month on web and $14.99 for iOS and Android.

Netizens Mocks Zuckerberg for Copying Twitter Model

That's how they react.

